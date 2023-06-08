Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,728 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

