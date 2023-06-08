Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,403 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $156.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.61. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.81 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.