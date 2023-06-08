Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Xylem by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 56,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.