Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.23 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.