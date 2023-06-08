Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $42.78 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Carrier Global by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 93,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

CARR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

