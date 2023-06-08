Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $53.78 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $53,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $332.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

