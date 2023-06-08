Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $51,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

