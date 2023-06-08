Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,051 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

