Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 278,637 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13,268.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

