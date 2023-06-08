Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 109,198 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

