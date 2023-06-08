Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.15

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.