Barclays Trims Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Target Price to GBX 175

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

