Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
