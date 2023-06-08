Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.67

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 3977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
