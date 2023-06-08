Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.67

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 3977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

