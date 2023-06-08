Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.66

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 155122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

