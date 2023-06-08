Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

