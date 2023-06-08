Berenberg Bank Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 1,750

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 1,590 ($19.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,280 ($28.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

VCT traded down GBX 20.19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,542.81 ($19.18). 76,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,862.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,579.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.90. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,479 ($18.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.28).

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,412.23). In other news, insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,871.21). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,412.23). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

