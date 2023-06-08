Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 342,236 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.41.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

