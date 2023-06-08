Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,731. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

