Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NOC traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.34. 218,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.76. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

