Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $11.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $804.03. 797,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,096. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

