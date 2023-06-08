Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

ABBV traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $137.59. 1,470,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.98. The company has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

