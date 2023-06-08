Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 126,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,847,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVDA traded up $12.12 on Thursday, hitting $386.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,373,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,527,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

