Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after buying an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 238,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 616,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.