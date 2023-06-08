Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.86. The stock had a trading volume of 937,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,795. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

