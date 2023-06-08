Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 441,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

