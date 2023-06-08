BioNxt Solutions (NASDAQ:BNXTF) Stock Price Down 9%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BNXTF – Get Rating) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Down 12.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.52.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (NASDAQ:BNXTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNxt Solutions had a negative net margin of 2,956.86% and a negative return on equity of 348.57%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc is a bioscience accelerator focused on drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations. BioNxt Solutions Inc, formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.