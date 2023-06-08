BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,733,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,434,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.23.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

In other news, insider Sapna Shah bought 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £21,671.74 ($26,941.50). 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

