BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) Trading Down 10.9%

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. 186,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 78,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

BitNile Metaverse Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23.

BitNile Metaverse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BitNile Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitNile Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.