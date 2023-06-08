Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

