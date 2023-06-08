BMO Capital Markets Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $69.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XEL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.73.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

