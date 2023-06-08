BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $68.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $38.88 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

