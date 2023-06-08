BNB Price Reaches $264.46 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $264.46 or 0.01003841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $41.22 billion and approximately $956.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,121 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,185.30736345. The last known price of BNB is 260.81647956 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1449 active market(s) with $974,159,854.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
