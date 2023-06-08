BNB Price Reaches $264.46 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $264.46 or 0.01003841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $41.22 billion and approximately $956.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,121 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,185.30736345. The last known price of BNB is 260.81647956 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1449 active market(s) with $974,159,854.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

