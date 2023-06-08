Bokf Na Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

