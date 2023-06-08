Boqii (NYSE:BQ) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head to Head Contrast

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.16 -$20.25 million ($0.62) -3.06 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 6.38 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

3.7% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -6.93% -32.37% -9.96% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boqii beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

