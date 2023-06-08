BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) versus Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Financial Contrast

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BR Malls Participações and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 Covestro 1 6 6 0 2.38

BR Malls Participações presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Covestro has a consensus target price of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 93.40%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Covestro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A Covestro -4.07% -5.41% -2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Covestro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 Covestro $18.93 billion N/A -$286.58 million ($1.92) -10.85

BR Malls Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covestro. Covestro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covestro pays out -68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Covestro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Covestro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

