Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.55–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$446.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.43 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.55) EPS.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

BRZE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 892,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,335. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Braze

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

