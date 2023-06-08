Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.64 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.55) EPS.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,232. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

