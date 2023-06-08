BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 573,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,492,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

