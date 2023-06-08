Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $350.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

