Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 11,620 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.00% of EastGroup Properties worth $128,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.71. 59,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,259. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.