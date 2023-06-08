Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 11,685 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $80,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $403.83. 1,464,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $418.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

