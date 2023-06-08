Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $77,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,703. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5,454.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

