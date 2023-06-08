Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $150,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after buying an additional 230,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 1,358,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,121. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

