Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $91,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,955. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

