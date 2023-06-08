Brown Advisory Inc. Has $111.31 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $111,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,324. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

