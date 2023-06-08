Brown Advisory Inc. Has $98.61 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.30% of Quaker Chemical worth $98,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,332.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $405,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,395 shares of company stock worth $5,794,248. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -565.81 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

