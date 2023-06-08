Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.55% of BlackLine worth $102,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,343. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

