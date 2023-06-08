Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 231,646 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,646 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.91% of MakeMyTrip worth $84,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

