Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 612,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

